My family and I chose to carry on with our planned weekend at the Wisconsin Dells (water park capital of the world, duh) for the start of our kids Spring Break, despite the current global situation. En route home from the Dells is a small town called Spring Green, WI. I know this to be the home of the Ring brothers. I drove past their shop because why not? Then on a spur of the whim, I decided to call and see if they had any of their finished builds on display to the public. They did not, but to my surprise I was allowed to come through and take a tour of their shop even though it was not their normal day and time for a tour. And wouldn’t you know it, both Mike and Jim were there working. Mike was covered in paint dust sanding on a project, Jim was between the CNC/shipping area and his office. Out of respect of their privacy and time, I did not take any pictures, except the outside of their shop. Needless to say, they have some very very cool new builds in the works that I was allowed to view, and I will forever be a fan of theirs for being treated so kindly by them and their crew. If for some reason you live under a rock and don’t know who they are, check them out.Their shop started small. These two front doors are where they used to perform oil changes.They now have three buildings, this is from the back. Inside they still do normal collision work for the public. Pretty cool if you ask me.I guess my point to this post is just to share my enthusiasm for what I consider a chance encounter, as well as relay how kind and cool their whole tribe was to me. I always find it special when someone known world wide is willing to take time out of their day for a nobody.