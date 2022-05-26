ive got a 1997 explorer block with a 4 inch factory bore. my new rings are wonky ? 28 thou top and 25 thou second. mahle 41497cp rings. i cant for the life of me find any info on these ring gap specs for these hyperutectic motors. they have factory hyper pistons and i believe these run different gap specs. my rings seem big lol. the old rings measured 32 thou top and 31 thou second. i think this is a factory unopened block. still have good cross hatch markings and im still in factory round spec in all 8 cylinders. this will be an NA block .