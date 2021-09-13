Ring gap too excessive?

  • Download StangNet's knowmoto app to view, locate and check out Mustang's this week at Mustangweek 2021.
    ...Just set your profile location to 'Myrtle Beach, SC' and set an Alert for 'Mustang' in the apps Search section.

PDHSB

PDHSB

Member
Jun 11, 2020
29
3
13
22
VA
Honing opened my bores up a bit more than I'd've liked, looking at .0185 on the top, .023 on bottom compression rings (This is with ModMax file fit standard bore rings).

If file fit rings are a bit big, then I have to wonder how much bigger the bores got. PTW clearance is surely going to be affected right?

I'm getting conflicting information regarding ring gap, Modmax guys said 16 minimum on the top, 20 minimum bottom, service manual says much lower, and other places are in between. I'm wondering now, is this block now unusable unless I bore it and get oversize pistons?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

8
Engine 302 rebuild Piston Ring gap
Replies
1
Views
247
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
HemiRick
HemiRick
R
Help please. Burns oil, low compression but no broken rings.
Replies
1
Views
705
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
08GT500
08GT500
Foxbody1988
ANY HELP IS APPRECIATED 1988 mustang gt
Replies
23
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
CarMichael Angelo
Turbo/blower Guys....what Rings Do You Use?
Replies
30
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
MY 85 GT
MY 85 GT
flstang65
On3 Performance Install Tips
Replies
0
Views
3K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
flstang65
flstang65
Top Bottom