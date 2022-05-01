Rings or Valve Stem Seals?

96 Cobra 4.6 4v. Wanted a quick check.. pulled valve covers off and removed my rocker arms / cams. Filled each cylinder with 70psi to check leak % and the results are as follows
I am assuming these are rings as I could only really hear the air leak through the crank case. I had been thinking, and hoping, valve stem seals but I realized I doubt air would be leaking past the valves since they're all 4 closed per cylinder with having no rocker arms attached. Just wanted some confirmation and thoughts from others before I start to pull the heads and do a ring job.
|Each cylinder filled with 70 psi
|CYL
|PSI
|LEAK %
1
55
21
2
59
16
3
52
26
4
56
20
5
60
14
6
60
14
7
54
23
8
56
20
