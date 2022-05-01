Rings or Valve Stem Seals?

Each cylinder filled with 70 psi CYL PSI LEAK % 1​ 55​ 21​ 2​ 59​ 16​ 3​ 52​ 26​ 4​ 56​ 20​ 5​ 60​ 14​ 6​ 60​ 14​ 7​ 54​ 23​ 8​ 56​ 20​

96 Cobra 4.6 4v. Wanted a quick check.. pulled valve covers off and removed my rocker arms / cams. Filled each cylinder with 70psi to check leak % and the results are as followsI am assuming these are rings as I could only really hear the air leak through the crank case. I had been thinking, and hoping, valve stem seals but I realized I doubt air would be leaking past the valves since they're all 4 closed per cylinder with having no rocker arms attached. Just wanted some confirmation and thoughts from others before I start to pull the heads and do a ring job.