Rings or Valve Stem Seals?

S

serfma

New Member
May 1, 2020
5
0
1
27
Kentucky
96 Cobra 4.6 4v. Wanted a quick check.. pulled valve covers off and removed my rocker arms / cams. Filled each cylinder with 70psi to check leak % and the results are as follows

Each cylinder filled with 70 psi
CYLPSILEAK %
1​
55​
21​
2​
59​
16​
3​
52​
26​
4​
56​
20​
5​
60​
14​
6​
60​
14​
7​
54​
23​
8​
56​
20​

I am assuming these are rings as I could only really hear the air leak through the crank case. I had been thinking, and hoping, valve stem seals but I realized I doubt air would be leaking past the valves since they're all 4 closed per cylinder with having no rocker arms attached. Just wanted some confirmation and thoughts from others before I start to pull the heads and do a ring job.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
1969 mach 1 bent intake valve
Replies
9
Views
564
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
rbancy
R
TorchRed_4.0
Piston Rings or Valve Seals Please Help!
Replies
2
Views
484
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TorchRed_4.0
TorchRed_4.0
8
Engine 302 rebuild Piston Ring gap
Replies
1
Views
552
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
HemiRick
HemiRick
Trilldev123
Fuel The fuel pump doesn't stop priming and I can hear a hissing noise on the lower intake area (passenger side).
Replies
47
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
S
For Sale All parts from 408 build that never materialized - all brand new! (Georgetown, TX)
Replies
4
Views
1K
Engine and Power Adder
Ang3lgarcia
A
Top Bottom