Of all the cars I've had... this Mach 1 has been one of my favorites. I bought it completely stock with only a couple thousand miles out of a small town outside of Buffalo NY.I never thought I would take this car far enough for a build thread but like everything, things snowball. I've shown some pics of it in some of my other threads but I'll post them all this one. I'll start with pics from the seller all the way in New York.