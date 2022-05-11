Road Trip Advice 1987 GT

Hello,



I am currently in the middle of a dilemma and I could once again use some advice from people with more experience. I recently bought my 1987 GT about two months ago and I am trying to decide if I should take it on a long road trip (about 800 miles through the desert) or if I should take a newer car. The 87' GT only has 19,000 miles on it and is in super good condition. However, over the last two months I have had to replace a few of the old plastic parts like the window motor gear plugs and driver side door handle. This hasn't been a super big deal because a lot of those things were very easy to replace and didn't interfere with the drivability of the car, but it does make me nervous that I may run into larger issues while I am driving cross country. A family member offered to let me use their much newer vehicle to make the drive and leave my car at home to just be used around town. The problem I am running into is that I really want to drive my car but I don't want to make a bad decision that eventually leads to either breaking down in the middle of the desert or decreasing the lifespan of my mustang. I was just wondering if anyone had any experience driving their older mustang long-distance and if there are any common problems I should look out for or if it would just be better to use the newer vehicle. Thanks!