Road Trip Advice 1987 GT

I am currently in the middle of a dilemma and I could once again use some advice from people with more experience. I recently bought my 1987 GT about two months ago and I am trying to decide if I should take it on a long road trip (about 800 miles through the desert) or if I should take a newer car. The 87' GT only has 19,000 miles on it and is in super good condition. However, over the last two months I have had to replace a few of the old plastic parts like the window motor gear plugs and driver side door handle. This hasn't been a super big deal because a lot of those things were very easy to replace and didn't interfere with the drivability of the car, but it does make me nervous that I may run into larger issues while I am driving cross country. A family member offered to let me use their much newer vehicle to make the drive and leave my car at home to just be used around town. The problem I am running into is that I really want to drive my car but I don't want to make a bad decision that eventually leads to either breaking down in the middle of the desert or decreasing the lifespan of my mustang. I was just wondering if anyone had any experience driving their older mustang long-distance and if there are any common problems I should look out for or if it would just be better to use the newer vehicle. Thanks!
 

'newer' does not mean it will not break down. I'd take my mustang, (if it was together) I don't know how much you've driven your stang or if it actually has only 19k on it, tires, rubber bits, fluids all come into play, the 'newer' car may be the safer bet.
 
