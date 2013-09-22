Rocker Arms/lifters Ticking--help!!!

68 COUGAR XR7

Walla Walla, Washington
I have a 67 Cougar XR7 with a 1969 351w that only has about 2000 miles on the motor. It has a roller cam with tie-bar roller lifters. I'm having an issue with the lifters/rocker arms ticking and I can't get it to go away. It seems to tick once the engine is warmed up, but upon initial start-up I don't seem to notice it. The hotter the engine gets, the more they tick.
I had the rocker arm nuts turned 1/2 turn, so last weekend I tightened them another 1/4 turn to make it a total of 3/4 turn. Still ticking. So last night I tightened the nuts another 1/4 turn, for a total of 1 full turn. I drove the car and now I noticed the engine popping through the exhaust AND the rocker arms/lifters are still ticking. So I back it off 1/4 turn, back down to a total of 3/4 turn. It runs strong with no popping through the exhaust at this setting, but the lifters still tick.

Does anyone know what the problem is? Why do the rocker arms/lifters tick no matter how tight I have the rocker arm nuts? The oil pressure is 50#, so it's not low on pressure. I can't imagine the lifters are bad since they are pretty new (they have been doing this since the engine was rebuilt). It's not just one lifter/rocker arm ticking, they all tick. I took a picture of the rocker arm pattern on the valve and it seems the pushrod may be a little long, as the wear pattern starts in the center of the valve and rolls to about 3/4 the way across the far side of the valve (I attached a picture). But I doubt push rods being a little too long will cause ticking lifters/rocker arms. Am I wrong? I'm at a loss of what the problem could be. Any ideas guys???? Thanks for the advice....
 

rbohm

rbohm

tucson,az
it seems to be standard equipment on ford V8s. i have rarely gotten rid of a valve tick on any ford V8 engine i have ever had.
 
Wile Coyote's stunt double
i had a 69 torino fast back that i put a 351 cleveland in .it ticked constantly to the point that i could no longer stand it and i sold it .i tried new lifters,adjustable rockers,oil pump they both ran a 45 pounds. i was told by the machine shop the cam bearings were probably installed incorrectly either causing an internal leak or a plugged passage and the lifters were not pumping up fully
 
San Diega, Ca.
Yep, I have slight valve tick with my new 340hp ford racing 302ci. I have had it looked at by a mechanic that is a "ford" guy, his diagnosis was to turn up the stereo.
 
CUAviator

Raising this post from the dead...I think I may have the same engine in my ‘65. When I first start the car, it sounds awesome. But once it reaches about 170 degrees, the tick starts. The harder I press on the gas, the faster the tick gets. And it’s definitely drowned out by having windows up and stereo on.
have you ever determined what this is? And is it damaging the car? Obviously I’d like To make it stop since it doesn’t sound cool, but I need to spend my money on other things right now if I’m not hurting the motor.
 
