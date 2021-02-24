Rollbar for hatchback

I have a 76 mustang that was backhalfed. It was seemed in the middle of the floor and then up at the a pillars. It is also a t top car. They guy welded two cars together I think just to put the t tops on. I want to put a roll bar in and sub frame connectors to help keep the car together. I know they make the sub frame connectors. I was wondering what other people have done about a roll bar? Is there a good kit? let me know thanks
 

I have a 76 mustang that was backhalfed. It was seemed in the middle of the floor and then up at the a pillars. It is also a t top car. They guy welded two cars together I think just to put the t tops on. I want to put a roll bar in and sub frame connectors to help keep the car together. I know they make the sub frame connectors. I was wondering what other people have done about a roll bar? Is there a good kit? let me know thanks
That's not backhalfed, that's clipped.

A back-halfed car has a half-frame under it like this:
A car that's built from two halves is referred to as being "clipped":

Is your car a 'clip job'?

Now, to answer your question about a roll bar:

Jegster 940801K: Roll Bar Kit Ford Mustang II, 1974-78 | JEGS

Buy Jegster 940801K at JEGS: Jegster Roll Bar Kit Ford Mustang II, 1974-78. Guaranteed lowest price!
www.jegs.com www.jegs.com
 
That's not what this thread is about. Instead of trying to correct a stupid term can someone just answer my question? That kit looks nice but does anybody have pics of it in there car? Also I am more looking for something with doorbars because without them it won't really help the chasis.
 
That's not what this thread is about. Instead of trying to correct a stupid term can someone just answer my question?
Your use of the wrong term without the extra details would've netted you the wrong answer, so it's kind of important to make the proper distinction.

For an actual back-halved car, I would recommend a completely different kit that tied to the rear frame rails.
 
Maybe I have the wrong term. Do either of you have roll bars? What did you buy? That is all I am trying to figure out. I just want to buy a kit that someone else has put in there car and had good fitment. i have heard some people have problems with kits (other cars). If I am going to buy one I want to make sure the fitment is good.
 
I can't comment on a roll bar since I don't have one, but I'd like to think that if you were to buy a kit like the one linked you could make it fit fairly easily. If you wanted to add door bars I think it wouldn't be too hard to just buy some material from a local supplier and fab it up since it could basically be a straight bar. I think the only caveat there would be that a door bar isn't going to run to the subframe connector OR the subframe itself, necessitating some more fab work to make sure it's solid. But that's just me spit balling as I have no actual experience.....
 
I want to put a roll bar in and sub frame connectors to help keep the car together.
Stumpy's sub frame connectors fit good, got em on mine. Just do IT!
NO cage on my little street cat though.
No bolt in cage kit is gonna hold your car together very well if it wasn't clipped properly.

Any decent roll bar or cage is gonna require fab work.

found some M2 roll bar pics online but this more race car and bars dont get along with stock interiors very well.
Think this cage one was by 'Auto Weld' and just for the M2

note plates at bottom of pipes and really big ones at the back
I don’t really like the way that looks.
I think I know what I am going to do now. On the soutern polyurethane forum there is a guy who is building and orange mustang ii.
I like his roll bar design besides the door bars
I’ll probably go with that kit
 
Curiosity got the best of me, I had to search for that site to see who you were talking about. That's Rusty428CJ's car! He's a member here but for some reason I can't tag him. This is his build thread here. I don't remember if he mentions where he got his kit from, but I'd imagine that whatever you read on that other forum has been repeated here or vice-versa. He's got a helluva nice build going! :nice:
 
Here is the post where he says where he got the roll bar.

rusty428cj said:
Because this has a T-top we are going to add subframe connectors and a roll bar from S&W. The roll bar was sanded and epoxy primed.

DSCN0337_zpsf13dd987.jpg

DSCN0338_zpsa55fbf1f.jpg

Today I'm working on the front valance that was too wide. When I'm finished the valance and bumper will be one piece.

DSCN0336_zps3fb08af5.jpg
So I searched and cruised their site - I didn't see any door bars like Rusty has in his car. You might try to DM him and ask about them, they could be a custom job....? :shrug:
 
I don’t like his door bars.
They seem weak.
I think he has custom bars
Although I get they make it easier to get in they look like they would bend on an impact
I like the rest of the kit though
 
I don’t like his door bars.
They seem weak.
I think he has custom bars
Although I get they make it easier to get in they look like they would bend on an impact
I like the rest of the kit though
If Rusty thinks they're good enough, he's probably right.

I'll put it this way, I've been working on cars professionally for nearly 20 years.... Rusty was building and drag racing cars before I was freaking born. :eek:

That's him racing in 1971.
 
On a side impact I think I'd agree, they probably wouldn't offer a lot of protection. But if you're looking to strengthen the chassis, especially front to back, I think they probably do just fine in that regard. Obviously not quite as strong as a straight bar as the radii would give it a bit of weakness, but a whole lot better than nothing at all. Besides, you have to crawl in and out of that car, a big bar crossing your path just isn't conducive to driving it on a regular basis. I believe he is building this car as more of a show car as compared to a racer, so I imagine he wanted both the strength of the cage and the ease of entry/exit in his build. And, as Matt pointed out, he's not all that young either. I mean I'm 49 and am starting to have issues getting in and out of my car, and that pic in 71 was before I was born too, I believe he's in his 70s now. You might not have a problem crawling in and out of something like that, but trust me when I tell you there will come a point you will. I also don't think door bars are really meant to protect you from a side impact, I think they're more meant to keep the interior a kind of bubble in the event of a rollover as well as give the car strength as I described earlier. I don't think side impacts are what anyone had in mind when they designed door bars for roll bars or roll cages. :shrug: I could be wrong, if I am go ahead and correct me and link some resources. I'm strictly going off of my knowledge as a toolmaker and how I know things to work, not as a cage builder or engineer.

*edited to rephrase a sentence
 
I know he is a good builder. The thing I was saying is a front or back impact the bars looks like they would compress easier.
I am 17 and have t tops so I think I will be fine getting in and out
I could aways add swing outs later
Anyway the kit he bought looks nice
I want dom steel
I hope that brand makes it
 
