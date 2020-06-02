My92cashtrap
Pretty simple question. I have what appear to be generic Crane roller rockers in my TF heads on my 347. I can't find any branding on them, except for the 1.6 ratio.
What's the advantage of going to a more expensive rr? I've read that TW heads need a select rocker arm because of the valves geometry. Is that the only reason to upgrade?
TIA
