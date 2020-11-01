Romac vs ATI vs OEM damper

After installing an ATI Super Damper (918911) in a 95 with a 351W, and subsequently searching dated posts online due to improperly puller alignment, I’ve come to the conclusion that the ATI hub/damper is not designed to properly fit the 94/95. It’s not a matter of spacers since the damper sticks out too far.

My research suggests this leaves me with two damper options if I don’t want to grind the water pump. 1) OEM replacement or 2) Romac. Both of these have a diameter less than 6.325”.

The question I have is: Will the Romac damper properly fit on a 94/95 without any modifications to either the water pump and damper/hub?

The information on the ATI website was not clear about this 94/95 limitation and the Romac website is even more vague.
 

