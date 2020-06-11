Kuwait-Foxbody
Hello Everyone
so in my 87 GT i'm renewing the harness with Ron Francis wiring which i got from LMR
i started with front Lights & Alternator harness and i got confused with couple of connectors attached with description.
i'm not sure what the old owner was doing with the car !
although car is in good shape but wiring is mess
thanks
