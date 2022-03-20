This Cobra 75 wiring loom from Ron Francis has been nothing but problems. I would not buy another one of these if it was the last wiring loom on Earth. It's Miss wired I've had relays that are wired wrong it will not get spark to the TFI. I've got to start I've got gas pressure I've got 12 volts at the coil but nothing through the wires that Ron Francis pulls to go to the TFI. So I have another problem with wiring that there is no way I could have caused. Can I just hotwire a hot and run and start for the hot wire on the TFI?