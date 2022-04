notch351 said: does k.b. even sell that kit anymore. I was just looking to do something different but maybe it might not be worth it with the hood issues. not a fan of a very large cowl. Click to expand...

Yes they sell them, on their website only. 3k for the whole kit and I believe it comes with a 6lb pulley set up. It's the 2.2 blowzilla. PD Blowers create a lot of heat though, one of the reasons I decided on getting a centri. Sure everyone has it, but that's because it works. IMO there is a reason not many people run PD blowers on the 5.0's. If you have questions though look for a guy on here named "Bullitt347", his buddy has the quickest KB 5.0 in the world (he's on here as well but I can't remember his name). I spoke with them when I was curious about the KB. Good luck.