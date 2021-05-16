Brakes Rotor face question

derek1993

derek1993

Active Member
Sep 13, 2020
59
34
28
48
Thompson's Station, TN
Mounted up calipers and rotors today, looking at the coverage of the pad on the rotor face it looks like width of the face is made for a bigger/wider pad or setup?
Everything mounted up correctly, but just concerned about the amount of rotor not being used /touched. Triple checking part #s, etc.
Rotors are from r1 concepts
 

Attachments

  • 20210516_102700.jpg
    20210516_102700.jpg
    314.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 20210516_102656.jpg
    20210516_102656.jpg
    346.7 KB · Views: 0

