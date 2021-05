93 fox, stock block. Gt40 3 bar heads, trick flow street intake, long tubes, x-pipe, b-cam. 19lb injectors. Timing set to 14 BTDC, new plugs. TPS at 0.97. Car starts and idles good, as soon as I tap the gas and the rpms go back down, car starts to surge and then dies. Starts right back up and does the same thing...I’ve seen multiple threads of very similar issues, just no resolutions. I appreciate the help.