I swapped a 89 5.0 into a 96 Ranger, stock block except Eddy perf rpm heads and TFS stage 1 cam, pistons notched for 2.02 valves. I repaired some memory codes, repaired trace in pcm between pin 46 and 40/60 now koer codes 33-44-84-94. Mostly related to egr and canp, no emissions test here. The problem is very rough idle stalls at times, seems very rich although no code 42.I'm not driving it yet, more work needed. Compression good, no vacuum leaks found, plugs new, gap .052, fuel press 39/30, approx
1 psi drop in 5min. I'm wondering if the Ford 70mm maf would help, the F2VF-A1A orA2A. That seems to work most of the time. Oh, I put in injectors F2TE-A3A, I don't remember where I got them, maybe Explorer.
 

