Engine Rough Idle; Vacuum Leak?

Carson93Fox

Carson93Fox

Member
Dec 10, 2017
15
4
13
Hi everyone, 93 lx 5.0. The problem I'm having is a surging idle. I started going through the checklist posted here when I noticed that if I mash the brake pedal fast on and off the idle smoothes out perfectly, then goes back to the rough idle if I stop doing it or leave my foot on the brake. Super strange to me, wonder if anyone has heard of this happening before? I couldn't find anything by search. Am I correct to assume there's a vacuum leak somewhere?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Z
NEW 347 WON'T IDLE
Replies
40
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Flyboy60
F
S
Engine ‘86 gt/ Auto. Low vacuum/ idle surge/ no leaks
Replies
14
Views
889
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
F
Engine Idle issue 91' GT with vortec supercharger
Replies
5
Views
445
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
D
Engine Super Rough Idle -- Lots of Codes
Replies
8
Views
94
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
9
Electrical Bucking under load - no starting or idle issues - Maybe electrical?
Replies
26
Views
416
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90NATO
9
Top Bottom