Hi everyone, 93 lx 5.0. The problem I'm having is a surging idle. I started going through the checklist posted here when I noticed that if I mash the brake pedal fast on and off the idle smoothes out perfectly, then goes back to the rough idle if I stop doing it or leave my foot on the brake. Super strange to me, wonder if anyone has heard of this happening before? I couldn't find anything by search. Am I correct to assume there's a vacuum leak somewhere?