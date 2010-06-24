Rough idle when warm

RED98
My 1998 3.8 has a problem.. when I start it cold, it's fine, no problem. Sometimes, when I have been driving for a while and it's fully warmed up, I'll park it and let it sit for about 20 minutes, like when I stop at the store. I come back, start it up, and it idles and runs very rough. The rpm's drop down to about 600. It hasn't stalled yet, but it feels like it wants to. Then, after I drive it for a few minutes more, it suddenly quits the rough idle on its own and runs normally. Any ideas about the cause of this, and how to fix it? It's an automatic, and has 173,000 miles. I just had a tune-up done, so the spark plugs and wires are new.