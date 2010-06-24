Rough idle when warm

I am thinking this may be evaporative purge related. However, it would make sense to rule out some other things first.It is vital that there are no vacuum leaks. On a car with such high mileage, a through inspection of all vacuum and vapor hoses needs to be done. Today's cars simply will not work correctly with even the tiniest vacuum leak.Replace your PCV valve if it hasn't been done already.Next, review the following post #3Now for the tough part. If this is an evaporative purge issue, tracking it down is going to be a challenge. It would help to have an ODB2 scanner that can monitor operational data. There is a PID that will let you know when the PCM is calling for an evaporative purge.Another option is to disconnect the evaporative purge vapor line at the engine. Plug BOTH ends of the line. Drive the car and see if the symptom occurs again. Note, disconnecting the evaporative purge lines will throw a different DTC but its OK because it for testing.