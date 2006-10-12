Rough Ride - Normal?

Today I test drove a used Mustang that I am considering buying from a local Ford dealer. It is a '98 GT with 111,000 miles and automatic transmission. The car is in very good condition and the engine and drivetrain are very smooth. It appears to have been well maintained.

The one negative thing I noticed was a somewhat rough ride. It feels like it is constantly riding over small rumble strips. It isn't a major issue but it is irritating after driving my Sable wagon. Is this type of sensation normal because of the stiffer suspension and low profile tires (It has matching B.F. Goodrich tires that are evenly worn with a fair amount of tread depth) or do you think something may be wrong?

I love the Mustang and, not being any type of mechanic, I'm concerned that it could have a serious problem that could be an expensive fix.

Thanks.

Don