Rough Ride - Normal?

DonRich90

DonRich90

New Member
Oct 11, 2006
5
0
0
Today I test drove a used Mustang that I am considering buying from a local Ford dealer. It is a '98 GT with 111,000 miles and automatic transmission. The car is in very good condition and the engine and drivetrain are very smooth. It appears to have been well maintained.
The one negative thing I noticed was a somewhat rough ride. It feels like it is constantly riding over small rumble strips. It isn't a major issue but it is irritating after driving my Sable wagon. Is this type of sensation normal because of the stiffer suspension and low profile tires (It has matching B.F. Goodrich tires that are evenly worn with a fair amount of tread depth) or do you think something may be wrong?
I love the Mustang and, not being any type of mechanic, I'm concerned that it could have a serious problem that could be an expensive fix.
Thanks.
Don
 

RedDaemon

RedDaemon

10 Year Member
Mar 31, 2005
3,470
9
108
Atlanta, GA
Kilgore Trout said:
Stock shocks and struts are only good for 15k miles...
uve told me this before and i have no reason to doubt you but does that go for all ford vehicles? (non special edition/SVT) if it does...that seems awfully crappy
 
streethorse

streethorse

10 Year Member
Oct 8, 2005
1,042
6
48
Dallas Texas
If the stock shocks and struts were worn out it would be more mushy
and bouncy than rough, push down on the front and then the rear of the car
if it bounces more than 1 time they are worn, but if the car stops on the first
bounce they are good. the original owner may have replaced them with
stiffer than stockers, or your air pressure in your tires may be too high.
should be about 32lbs.
 
K

Kilgore Trout

Fried or Broiled ?
10 Year Member
Mar 30, 2005
4,749
94
134
I did not mean that literally. What I really meant to say was that the stock Mustang shocks and struts are garbage and should be replaced as soon as possible...

And after 111k they have GOT to be toast.
 
K

Kilgore Trout

Fried or Broiled ?
10 Year Member
Mar 30, 2005
4,749
94
134
streethorse said:
If the stock shocks and struts were worn out it would be more mushy
and bouncy than rough, push down on the front and then the rear of the car
if it bounces more than 1 time they are worn, but if the car stops on the first
bounce they are good. the original owner may have replaced them with
stiffer than stockers, or your air pressure in your tires may be too high.
should be about 32lbs.
Sorry but the "bounce more than one time" method does not work with Mustangs. It works with cars designed to have a smooth ride but Mustang springs are way to stiff for that.

Try the Kilgore method instead: "If they are stock they need to be replaced."
 
DocG

DocG

5th graders > me. They're not bant
Sep 25, 2005
8,297
1,354
194
43
Cincinnati area
Keep in mind its a solid axle car too. Tend to be a little rough and there's some side-to-side movement on these cars too when you hit ridges and tracks, etc.

If you're concerned but really like the car, have the chassis inspected for frame damage, etc. Odds are new shocks will help it, but also may need new bushings, etc after that many miles, could be rotten to the core.
 
streethorse

streethorse

10 Year Member
Oct 8, 2005
1,042
6
48
Dallas Texas
Kilgore Trout said:
Sorry but the "bounce more than one time" method does not work with Mustangs. It works with cars designed to have a smooth ride but Mustang springs are way to stiff for that.

Try the Kilgore method instead: "If they are stock they need to be replaced."
You must be too weak, Ive done the test and it works, when I had my 99 the
rear shocks were really mushy at 50k, really easy to push down and watch it bounce 3 or 4 times, but the struts were still good, I replaced front and rear
with KYB nonadjustables, and found they were much stiffer than stock, no
more bounce at all. My 04 has only 15k now and they are still nice and firm.
I recently was driving a F-150 06 (new) and it rode like sheot way rougher
than my GT.
 
jstreet0204

jstreet0204

Active Member
Jun 26, 2003
939
1
36
51
Winston Salem, NC
I think a major point everyone is missing, is that this guy is comparing the ride to his "Sable wagon". The ride may very well be normal. For all we know it may have brand new shocks and struts. To the original poster, there is no way that anyone on here can diagnose the quality of the ride over the internet. My best advice would be drive another mustang on the lot, and compare it to that.
 
the98stang

the98stang

Active Member
Aug 12, 2005
2,408
0
47
34
Clovis, CA
Sh1t.... this motor has nearly 115k miles and you guys are worried about the shocks and struts :rlaugh: ? That's the LEAST of his worries about this car.

If I were you, I'd have the car compression tested. You should also have a mechanic check the oil pressure. Last thing you want to do is buy a car that has bad valves or piston rings.

New struts and shocks won't do you any good if the motor is shot. C'mon people...these are Fords were dealing with:rolleyes:
 
jstreet0204

jstreet0204

Active Member
Jun 26, 2003
939
1
36
51
Winston Salem, NC
the98stang said:
Sh1t.... this motor has nearly 115k miles and you guys are worried about the shocks and struts :rlaugh: ? That's the LEAST of his worries about this car.

If I were you, I'd have the car compression tested. You should also have a mechanic check the oil pressure. Last thing you want to do is buy a car that has bad valves or piston rings.

New struts and shocks won't do you any good if the motor is shot. C'mon people...these are Fords were dealing with:rolleyes:
I have 115k on my motor. Supercharged since 80k. I still got 175 psi on my last compression test, and my hot idle oil pressure is 45psi.:shrug: I think these motors hold up pretty damn good.
 
K

Kilgore Trout

Fried or Broiled ?
10 Year Member
Mar 30, 2005
4,749
94
134
the98stang said:
Sh1t.... this motor has nearly 115k miles and you guys are worried about the shocks and struts :rlaugh: ? That's the LEAST of his worries about this car.

If I were you, I'd have the car compression tested. You should also have a mechanic check the oil pressure. Last thing you want to do is buy a car that has bad valves or piston rings.

New struts and shocks won't do you any good if the motor is shot. C'mon people...these are Fords were dealing with:rolleyes:
Go back and re-read the first post...
 
RedDaemon

RedDaemon

10 Year Member
Mar 31, 2005
3,470
9
108
Atlanta, GA
Kilgore Trout said:
Sorry but the "bounce more than one time" method does not work with Mustangs. It works with cars designed to have a smooth ride but Mustang springs are way to stiff for that.

Try the Kilgore method instead: "If they are stock they need to be replaced."
:nice:

i would have to agree with your philosophy :)
 
the98stang

the98stang

Active Member
Aug 12, 2005
2,408
0
47
34
Clovis, CA
Kilgore Trout said:
Go back and re-read the first post...
Umm...all he says is "it appears that it was well maintained". I was just recommending that he have the car checked out by a mechanic before buying it. And if he already did that, more power to him.

I know he was concerned about the ride quality. I was just making sure he got the engine checked out too...
 
the98stang

the98stang

Active Member
Aug 12, 2005
2,408
0
47
34
Clovis, CA
jstreet0204 said:
I have 115k on my motor. Supercharged since 80k. I still got 175 psi on my last compression test, and my hot idle oil pressure is 45psi.:shrug: I think these motors hold up pretty damn good.
Well I didn't say 115k miles on an engine meant that it was going to explode soon. It's just a good idea to have any used car compression tested before buying. If you don't, you might end up with a POS.
 
stangGT97

stangGT97

New Member
Dec 22, 2004
1,299
0
0
35
Boston area, MA
DonRich90 said:
Today I test drove a used Mustang that I am considering buying from a local Ford dealer. It is a '98 GT with 111,000 miles and automatic transmission. The car is in very good condition and the engine and drivetrain are very smooth. It appears to have been well maintained.
The one negative thing I noticed was a somewhat rough ride. It feels like it is constantly riding over small rumble strips. It isn't a major issue but it is irritating after driving my Sable wagon. Is this type of sensation normal because of the stiffer suspension and low profile tires (It has matching B.F. Goodrich tires that are evenly worn with a fair amount of tread depth) or do you think something may be wrong?
I love the Mustang and, not being any type of mechanic, I'm concerned that it could have a serious problem that could be an expensive fix.
Thanks.
Don
could be a few things. As mentioned, it could be that the shocks and struts need to be replaced. If the ride height is stock, then even with 110k+ miles, they're definitely no good by now... if the car was lowered on stock shocks/struts, then those things probably should have been replaced 50k miles ago. The other thing is it could be tire balance, warped wheel, warped rotors (that would be side to side shaking though), and a tire might even have a flat spot on it. These are all things to consider.

Just one other thing you should think about - should it be the case that the shocks/struts are the stock ones and are shot, then I would venture to guess that this car wasn't maintained as well as you think.
 
jstreet0204

jstreet0204

Active Member
Jun 26, 2003
939
1
36
51
Winston Salem, NC
Visit site
the98stang said:
Well I didn't say 115k miles on an engine meant that it was going to explode soon. It's just a good idea to have any used car compression tested before buying. If you don't, you might end up with a POS.
Very true, it is all in how it was maintained :nice:
 
