rough ride.

Back when I was young and fun, I put sub-frame connectors and tubular trailing links on the Indian Outlaw, planing ahead for the day when I would throw a little bit of power adding goodies at it. This vastly improved the launch and back then I was willing to sacrifice the ride quality for that.

Now that I'm a cranky old bitty, all that stiffening about shakes the fillings out of my teeth! So I was wondering, if I replaced the coil springs with air bags, could I soften the ride for going to church on Sunday, and then with a flick of a switch on the dash or something, stiffen it back up again if I need to teach some whipper-snapper in a rice burner a lesson at the traffic light?

Or do air bags not work that way?

Other options?

Thanks.