rough ride.

Bree

Bree

Active Member
Jan 12, 2021
147
68
38
53
Zanesville Ohio
Back when I was young and fun, I put sub-frame connectors and tubular trailing links on the Indian Outlaw, planing ahead for the day when I would throw a little bit of power adding goodies at it. This vastly improved the launch and back then I was willing to sacrifice the ride quality for that.
Now that I'm a cranky old bitty, all that stiffening about shakes the fillings out of my teeth! So I was wondering, if I replaced the coil springs with air bags, could I soften the ride for going to church on Sunday, and then with a flick of a switch on the dash or something, stiffen it back up again if I need to teach some whipper-snapper in a rice burner a lesson at the traffic light?
Or do air bags not work that way?
Other options?
Thanks.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
37,233
13,068
224
Massachusetts
Doesn't quite work that way. The airbag kits still use a damper. The air bag simple controls the ride height, and the damper would control the stiffness. If the dampers are valved aggressively, they want to stop all motion as quickly as possible, which leads to the harsh ride. Great for handling though. Same goes for suspension components. As you replace all those bits with soft rubber bushings, to parts with spherical or urethan bushings, the ride becomes more harsh.

You really can't have your cake and eat it too.

You could change your suspension parts though. Do you know what's on it now for springs/shocks
 
Bree

Bree

Active Member
Jan 12, 2021
147
68
38
53
Zanesville Ohio
Factory coil springs, the shocks I think are stock except the driver's front, which is a Gabriel. The shocks are due for replacement, as one of them has a slight leak.
Hey, Rancho had a shock for trucks that you could adjust for on and off road. Problem is you had to get out and crawl under to throw the switch.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
-Classic-Fit Big Pony Polo shopping online
Replies
0
Views
969
Regional Forums and Event Information
wvowor09
W
B
Coming in for a landing to run with the stampede...
Replies
4
Views
623
SVT Tech Forum
tvmango
tvmango
Top Bottom