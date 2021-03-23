Rough/stumbling idle

Hello, I've owned my Newedge 4.6 PI 5 speed for 5 years now and it had the same problem. When coming to a stop the car will drop down below 500 rpm. It only does this sometimes and is hit or miss. Sometimes it stalls sometimes it doesn't. I have a CEL for a 02 sensor heater circuit bank one and two and EGR and the purge/vent. I just found the fuse 8 blew. replaced it and it seemed to help a bit never stalled. I've cleaned the IAC, MAF, TB, and everything. checked for vacuum leaks. No misfires. really want to fix it this summer once and for all. the car has a brand new crate engine with around 4000 miles. mods are long tube headers, high-flow cats, BBK 75mm TB and CAI, Exhaust, and a tune. The tune was the only thing that was added on. It has done this since the day I bought it. There is a hose on the back of the TB that is pretty dry rotted that I am going to replace. Also, have an IAC in the mail. What do you think about the idea of a bad PCM? doest make much sense cause the car runs strong other than the idle. I'm going to get CEL gone and see what that does but I NEED HELP. 5 years of living with your car stalling everywhere is long enough. Thanks for your help guys.