Hi all, I am located in Pembroke Pines Florida. I am selling 4 Chrome Roush Wheels in great condition. No road rash or scratches of any kind. They have Sumitomo tires 275/35/20 mounted. Tires have less than 200 miles on them. I'm not looking to ship these for now. I'm hoping someone local will come by and take them. I'm asking $1600 for the setup. They do not have the tpms sensors. They are meant to fit the s197, but I had them on my s550 and looked awesome.