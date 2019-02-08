Roush pulley options?

Sorry if I'm posting in the wrong section (newbie at Stangnet)I just purchased an '01 stage 3 roush about a month ago and the lower blower pulley/pins are trashed. I called roush and they told me that the pulley I need is discontinued and they can't make one. They emailed blueprints to have the pulley machined but before I start jumping through hoops I thought I'd see if anybody has an extra laying around that they would like to sell, or if anybody knows of any replacement options?Thanks!