roush super charger from 2014 mustang gt to 2016?

ruthlessredneck

New Member
Jan 14, 2020
High guys. I'm new here but I've been looking for an answer to this every where and haven't found my answer. I have access to a wrecked 2014 mustang gt with a Roush supercharger on it and I'm wondering if it would be a direct bolt on to my 2016, but just the supercharger setup not the engine/trans? I know theirs differences, but I don't know how much. I just got this mustang a few weeks ago so I've got a lot to learn. I know I'd also have to get it tuned, perhaps roush could provide that for it?
 

