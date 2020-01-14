roush super charger from 2014 mustang gt to 2016?

High guys. I'm new here but I've been looking for an answer to this every where and haven't found my answer. I have access to a wrecked 2014 mustang gt with a Roush supercharger on it and I'm wondering if it would be a direct bolt on to my 2016, but just the supercharger setup not the engine/trans? I know theirs differences, but I don't know how much. I just got this mustang a few weeks ago so I've got a lot to learn. I know I'd also have to get it tuned, perhaps roush could provide that for it?