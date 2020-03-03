Rovos Durban 18x10.5 on foxbody

CaseyRF
New Member
-
- Feb 19, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 31
Hey guys,
I am in the process of building/restoring a 1993 notchback that I picked up and I am particularly interested in trying to squeeze the rovos durban wheels running 285's in the back and 245 or 255's up front. My question is, what suspension setup do I need to prevent/minimize rubbing in the rear?
I am in the process of building/restoring a 1993 notchback that I picked up and I am particularly interested in trying to squeeze the rovos durban wheels running 285's in the back and 245 or 255's up front. My question is, what suspension setup do I need to prevent/minimize rubbing in the rear?