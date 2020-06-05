Rpm matched shake in motor/trans shifter

I have a 2000 mustang gt, tremec t-45 I just installed new clevite rods and mains, arp rod bolts, polished crank, pilot bearing, throw out bearing, new spec stage 2 (disc and pressure plate) resurfaced flywheel. It had a exedy clutch before so i dont know if the flywheel is stock or aftermarket? Anyways I had the flywheel resurfaced. Everything seems to runs good so far expect I have a shake that is RPM matched. Doesnt matter ofnthe clutch is engaged ot disengaged, i still have the shake! Clutxh isnt slipping or even really chattering, I made sure the pressure plate was placed on the dowels (I did have to move the dowels on the pressure plate) into the machined holes. I torqued everything. It didnt shake before I did all of this, anybody have any ideas?