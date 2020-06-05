Rpm matched shake in motor/trans shifter

4

4.6mafia

New Member
Jun 5, 2020
1
0
0
30
Montana
I have a 2000 mustang gt, tremec t-45 I just installed new clevite rods and mains, arp rod bolts, polished crank, pilot bearing, throw out bearing, new spec stage 2 (disc and pressure plate) resurfaced flywheel. It had a exedy clutch before so i dont know if the flywheel is stock or aftermarket? Anyways I had the flywheel resurfaced. Everything seems to runs good so far expect I have a shake that is RPM matched. Doesnt matter ofnthe clutch is engaged ot disengaged, i still have the shake! Clutxh isnt slipping or even really chattering, I made sure the pressure plate was placed on the dowels (I did have to move the dowels on the pressure plate) into the machined holes. I torqued everything. It didnt shake before I did all of this, anybody have any ideas?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
65Stang86 WTB/Trade Looking for used edelbrock 7121 performer rpm intake manifold Engine and Power Adder 0
L High Idle and Hanging RPM. Tried everything, still no fix. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Tavis 89 LX 2.3L Sputter at certain RPM range 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 2
My92cashtrap Engine RPM 2 Vacuum help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
F 5.0 302 motor engine ticking from 2K RPM to 2.5K RPM when accelerating 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
rabidscoobie Car stumbles at higher RPM's? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 12
D Fuel Weird ping at high RPM/ high load SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
B 93 5.0 rpm bounce at 4500rpm Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
MrPerfect2 Engine vibration at certain RPM 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
S 2nd Gear Low RPM Bottleneck 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
J 1972 Mach 1 wont go above 4k rpm 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
JRerecich Engine '88 GT Has No Power Above 3000 RPM After Trick Flow 11r Heads Install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 67
T Engine engine bogs down over 2500 rpm SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 32
R Engine 4k RPM Idle, glowing headers, exhaust smoke, low coolant Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
R Engine Idles at 4000 RPM at start Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 19
P Engine Mustang 1995 GT - RPM fluctuating while driving and surging 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 20
GalacticPonage Breaking up and backfiring at 3000 rpm Digital Self-tuning Forum 16
evintho Engine '93 running rough, especially at low rpm's and idle. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Rynb15 Engine mid/high rpm stumble, idles good. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
J Engine 86 MUSTANG 351 SWAP RPM Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
8 Data log high rpm dip..spark possibly?? no lost sync Digital Self-tuning Forum 2
C Engine Car miss firing at 3200 rpm Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
G Low rpm stumble 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
D Annoying whine in speakers with engine rpm 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
Onesick99GT Low rpm stalling fix 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
C Screeching sound from under the hood at 2k rpm in 2nd and 3rd SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
8 5.0 microsquirt mustang hits wall around 5000 RPM Digital Self-tuning Forum 25
M High RPM Stumble SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
R Edelbrock performer Rpm intake manifold hardware and alternator bracket 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
B Engine Smoke and burning smell when coming to stop 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 2
JCBeaver Drivetrain Excessive Vibration at 4K+ RPM while in gears - Any ideas why? 1993 Mustang GT 5.0 with T5 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
J Edelbrock performer rpm heads Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
M Engine Idle is normal then randomly increases to 1500 RPM Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
V 4.6 running rich, randomly cutting out, idle randomly jumps and has no power above 3500 rpm 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
L Engine Rough Idle at Start, Possible CMCV Vacuum Leak 2015+ Specific Tech 0
M Mustang 2002 Idle/ starting the car when the engine is hot problems. ( help ) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 8
R Vibration at around 2000 rpm 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
C 01 gt bogging at 4000 to 4500 rpm 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
JD2210 Forced Induction 89 lx code 56 at high rpm Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
C 2000 3.8 Rpm Drops low and Dies during slowing down, stopping, engaging clutch or braking SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 13
N Engine 1987 LX 5.0 5 Speed - idle and . . . Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Onesick99GT High RPM After reaching lambda Wideband 2k Idle 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
B 2001 Screeching noise and rpm increase SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
X Rpm gauge idle Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
marcelo For Sale SVO RPM Extender Other Classifieds 3
Gass-man '91 Mustang 5.0 Engine will not accelerate past 2000 RPM Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
T 2008 Mustang Gt - No Steering at High RPM 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
C 98 GT misfires in 2nd and 3rd between 1.5k - 2.5 k RPM 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
mpeach1976 What RPM is 3/4s of maximum rated Horspower? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
S 95 Mustang GT RPM problem 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom