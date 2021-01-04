running codes

Hi everyone, I have a 1988 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 L. I recently started working on it after it had been left to sit for around 7 years. Since then I have gotten it to start and idle and recently I used an OBD I reader to troubleshoot whatever issues there might be. I received codes 81 (Air diverter solenoid fault, intake air control circuit / air injection diverter), 82 (Air diverter solenoid circuit fault or supercharger bypass circuit fault), and 95 (fuel pump secondary circuit fault). Can anyone help me with how I can go about addressing these issues? Any help would be much appreciated!