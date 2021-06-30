Engine Running Issue after rebuild

M

MattRRT

Member
Dec 9, 2020
4
1
13
41
Charlotte NC
1987 5.0 Manual, timing chain broke after I finally had it running well

Rebuilt with an upgraded cam. Original heads with a valve kit. Gear driven timing. Newer explorer intake

Harness and A9L computer out of an 89 for the MAF conversion.

EGR deleted since it has a newer explorer intake. All other smog was deleted before purchase.

This is a video of how its running. And what I did with timing. If I turn the idle down much more it stalls.

HELP! I am a novice, I have really only wrenched on Toyota's and no real expirience of this level.

Thoughts? Timing? Fuel? EEC?

Timing YouTube Link
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Toyota Guy w/an 87 GT T-Top
Replies
1
Views
38
The Welcome Wagon
Throttlin V8'R
Throttlin V8'R
FOX90LX
Engine '90 LX 5.0 engine stall after running awhile and coming to an idle
Replies
3
Views
210
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
FOX90LX
FOX90LX
S
Engine 1989 5.0 running rough - MAF
Replies
27
Views
654
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
KRUISR
KRUISR
A
Engine Turbo 5.0 Mustang bad misfire at WOT
Replies
51
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
a91what
a91what
Krazykyle44
Engine Backfiring and Shaking Pony
Replies
7
Views
669
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom