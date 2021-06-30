1987 5.0 Manual, timing chain broke after I finally had it running wellRebuilt with an upgraded cam. Original heads with a valve kit. Gear driven timing. Newer explorer intakeHarness and A9L computer out of an 89 for the MAF conversion.EGR deleted since it has a newer explorer intake. All other smog was deleted before purchase.This is a video of how its running. And what I did with timing. If I turn the idle down much more it stalls.HELP! I am a novice, I have really only wrenched on Toyota's and no real expirience of this level.Thoughts? Timing? Fuel? EEC?