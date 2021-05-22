Ok Ive been having this issue for a while it started when Im assumming when I installed a set of gt 40 ported heads I also installed the afr gauge x series and thats when I notied spark plugs white afr in 20s.Cant figure It out.Going crazy I am getting code 85,67,11 no check engine light,A9L Good just had it redone,timming 14tdc,New pcv valve,bbk longtube headers tfs upper lower,New map sensor,I have new fuel pressure regulator new distrbutor.Changed some of the vaccum lines lines appear to be good not brittle(havent done smoke test yet).I installed a 190 walbro didnt change afr number.I DO HAVE A FUEL TANK LEAK AT THE GROUMET AT FILL TUBE,could this cause afr to be lean?Also where afr gauge bung was welded isnt perfectrly welded in you know what I mean.I also have the fuel tank vent line just hanging tucked in with fuel lines no charcol canister.I also have the egr connected not hooked up with the vaccum line,.The egr is capped off I just haver it connected so Ia dont get a code.I also checked the oxygen senor harness all wires seem to be good I just checked for contuntiy not voltage.The maf sensor I bought from someone on ebay so I havent checked it . The car ides good sounds good stays idel at 1k maybe slight surge.I also checked headers(bbk longtube) 3 or 4 were not tight meaning i had to turn them few times so just cuz I tighten them does that mean I could be leaking air there?I did the block months ago go if I didnt tighten intally when the glue was fresh will tighten them help make a differnce.They were hardly loose but THEY WERENT TIGHT SO MAYBE?I dont think it be the lower intake at the valley I used all thread rods to lower it into place.So I guess here are my questions.Can A (1) Clogged Fuel Injector cause my afr to be lean?Can A not welded correctly afr sensor bung cause afr to be lean?Its not that bad but I see holes and just assume.Can A leaky fuel tank groumet cause afr to be lean?Its niot pouring out but I know your supposed to have fuel at pressue.Could It be the Header Gasket?Maybe installed backwords.Anyone know that symtom?I dont think I did that but ?Could It be the fuel tank vent hose?I was running it this way with e7 heads with no issue.Could WOT Relay cause this?Mine is full of dry dirt.I can hear it when I shake it around.I dont have the purge canister solonid Connected?Just pugging it in w/o thw cansiter help remove the code?Any way to bipass the code85 purge canister?Will not connceting the canister to the purge solniod remove the code?Will removing the code change my afr or do I have run the line?Asking cuz I dint want to run smog stuff but could it be that I need to beacuse thats the only way to change the fuel stratgey?What causes Car to run lean but no o2 sensor codes?New sensors.3 wire