Exhaust running non smog cats

foxbodybill89

foxbodybill89

Member
Jan 19, 2020
22
3
13
31
Sioux Falls, SD
I'm putting new exhaust on my 89, and thinking of getting an off-road x-pipe and having modern 3 way non-smog cats welded into them. All of the available catted midpipes have smog cats, but my rebuilt smog pump already sounds like :poo: after a couple months and I would like to remove the system but still have cats. But, as I understand the modern cats can run without smog because modern engine computers run cleaner and have downstream O2 sensors. I'm wondering how well modern cats will work with just the stock ECU and O2 setup.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

markinms
Engine surges, cutouts, rough running during acceleration - Help Please!
Replies
5
Views
569
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
markinms
markinms
beyondEOD
94-95 Mustang GT Auto Dual Microsquirt ECUs
Replies
14
Views
987
Digital Self-tuning Forum
stanglx2002
stanglx2002
0
01 running rich
Replies
2
Views
200
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
01_GT
0
doobismaximus
Progress Thread finishing touches on my stroker build
Replies
21
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
S
Cold start bucking - 94 5.0 GT
Replies
10
Views
664
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
snrusnak
S
Top Bottom