Engine Running outa ideas

A

Aoneill5.0

Member
Sep 30, 2022
14
3
13
49
EASTERN CANADA
Ok

So
Lookin for advice.

89 GT 5.0 Edelbrock intake (all I know Mod wise)

Bought Ford Code reader
Got a 23 TPS is all for now
Also 98 ON the KOEO test.

Car works ok
Pulls hard
Needs a set of rear clutches (1 wheel spin)
Idle surges a bit.
Fuel pump goes 2-3 Seconds then off at KO
Any away

My main issues is that she won’t start sometimes after running for 30 mins.

Cranks OK
won’t fire up.

If I disconnect Bat for 5 mins (something clears)
Car fires right up.

I have not done the idle Surge/start checklist yet as I dont think I’ll find anything obvious.

Looked for vacuum leaks
Changed CTS/Coolant sender and TFI so far

Likely put a new TPS on as well..

Car has Cold intake
MAF removed (heard that’s OK with the intake that’s on it now..

Thanks for reading folks

Just looking for new places to look..
 
A

Aoneill5.0

Member
Sep 30, 2022
14
3
13
49
EASTERN CANADA
Dan02gt said:
If it’s a ‘89 it needs the MAF sensor regardless of the intake. Only exception would be an aftermarket computer like a Terminator X. So I would start with getting the MAF situation figured out.
Click to expand...
I ain’t arguing but this is a post I got earlier…

Does any of that make sense to you?

I do agree with you I’m thinking

No MAF Code tho??


Andy O'Neill sorry just saw this!

Yes with the Holley terminator x, you no longer need the maf.

The car is tuned based off of speed density/Map sensor, and the idle is aided by the typical IAC.

So no longer need the MAF sensor
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Fox Quick Question 89 GT
Replies
7
Views
176
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Aoneill5.0
A
V
Engine Close to solving rough cold & hot idle, I think, but not sure how to move ahead
Replies
47
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mr.Blake
M
A
Engine Weird Start problem 89 GT
Replies
5
Views
338
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
S
Engine Problems in AL
Replies
9
Views
456
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Shelby Co 5.0
S
Ryu
Running rich after cold air intake replacement
Replies
23
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Ryu
Ryu
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu