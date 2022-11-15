Ok



So

Lookin for advice.



89 GT 5.0 Edelbrock intake (all I know Mod wise)



Bought Ford Code reader

Got a 23 TPS is all for now

Also 98 ON the KOEO test.



Car works ok

Pulls hard

Needs a set of rear clutches (1 wheel spin)

Idle surges a bit.

Fuel pump goes 2-3 Seconds then off at KO

Any away



My main issues is that she won’t start sometimes after running for 30 mins.



Cranks OK

won’t fire up.



If I disconnect Bat for 5 mins (something clears)

Car fires right up.



I have not done the idle Surge/start checklist yet as I dont think I’ll find anything obvious.



Looked for vacuum leaks

Changed CTS/Coolant sender and TFI so far



Likely put a new TPS on as well..



Car has Cold intake

MAF removed (heard that’s OK with the intake that’s on it now..



Thanks for reading folks



Just looking for new places to look..