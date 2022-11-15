Aoneill5.0
Member
-
- Sep 30, 2022
-
- 14
-
- 3
-
- 13
-
- 49
Ok
So
Lookin for advice.
89 GT 5.0 Edelbrock intake (all I know Mod wise)
Bought Ford Code reader
Got a 23 TPS is all for now
Also 98 ON the KOEO test.
Car works ok
Pulls hard
Needs a set of rear clutches (1 wheel spin)
Idle surges a bit.
Fuel pump goes 2-3 Seconds then off at KO
Any away
My main issues is that she won’t start sometimes after running for 30 mins.
Cranks OK
won’t fire up.
If I disconnect Bat for 5 mins (something clears)
Car fires right up.
I have not done the idle Surge/start checklist yet as I dont think I’ll find anything obvious.
Looked for vacuum leaks
Changed CTS/Coolant sender and TFI so far
Likely put a new TPS on as well..
Car has Cold intake
MAF removed (heard that’s OK with the intake that’s on it now..
Thanks for reading folks
Just looking for new places to look..
So
Lookin for advice.
89 GT 5.0 Edelbrock intake (all I know Mod wise)
Bought Ford Code reader
Got a 23 TPS is all for now
Also 98 ON the KOEO test.
Car works ok
Pulls hard
Needs a set of rear clutches (1 wheel spin)
Idle surges a bit.
Fuel pump goes 2-3 Seconds then off at KO
Any away
My main issues is that she won’t start sometimes after running for 30 mins.
Cranks OK
won’t fire up.
If I disconnect Bat for 5 mins (something clears)
Car fires right up.
I have not done the idle Surge/start checklist yet as I dont think I’ll find anything obvious.
Looked for vacuum leaks
Changed CTS/Coolant sender and TFI so far
Likely put a new TPS on as well..
Car has Cold intake
MAF removed (heard that’s OK with the intake that’s on it now..
Thanks for reading folks
Just looking for new places to look..