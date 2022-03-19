Running rich after cold air intake replacement

Ryu
New Member
-
- Jun 22, 2015
-
- 3
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 27
Yesterday I installed a BBK-1556 cold air intake , a BBK-1517 throttlebody, and a BBK-8002 MAF in my 93 mustang LX Right after I completed the install I started it up and now it’s running so rich that I could set the air on fire if I lit a match from the exhaust. After some quick searching on that “help me create a surging idle checklist” thread I saw that having any conical air intakes that are in engine bay like the one that I just got will cause “all kinds of problems” so is that thread really telling me that I just wasted my time and money and I can’t have that conical filter even though the site (LMR.com) that I got it from advertised it as something that would work? If that’s not the case and I just did something wrong, I am having some trouble understanding how to “clock” the MAF If I could get some clarification on that that would be great, I also tried making sure the tps was under 1 volt while key on engine off but my DVM was acting kinda weird so I’m not entirely sure about that whole thing