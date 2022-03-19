Running rich after cold air intake replacement

Yesterday I installed a BBK-1556 cold air intake 2B767B1B-C7BA-407D-A1D7-E3A0392F701D.jpeg , a BBK-1517 throttlebody, and a BBK-8002 MAF in my 93 mustang LX Right after I completed the install I started it up and now it’s running so rich that I could set the air on fire if I lit a match from the exhaust. After some quick searching on that “help me create a surging idle checklist” thread I saw that having any conical air intakes 9874375A-BCC0-4ADB-AD35-E8834B969DF4.png that are in engine bay like the one that I just got will cause “all kinds of problems” so is that thread really telling me that I just wasted my time and money and I can’t have that conical filter even though the site (LMR.com) that I got it from advertised it as something that would work? If that’s not the case and I just did something wrong, I am having some trouble understanding how to “clock” the MAF If I could get some clarification on that that would be great, I also tried making sure the tps was under 1 volt while key on engine off but my DVM was acting kinda weird so I’m not entirely sure about that whole thing
 

The consensus nowadays is the "cold air intakes" are more harm then good. I removed mine a long time ago.

Do you still have the factory airbox? The factory airbox sucks air from the fender instead of the hot engine compartment. I would reinstall the factory airbox with a decent filter. Don't put the air silencer on though. Sadly, that cutting your loses on the BBK kit.
 
Yea I got everything still, so the only thing I’m seeing that I can keep on is the throttlebody cause with the way this new MAF I have is, it won’t fit with the stock air filter
 
