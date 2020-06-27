Hey everyone, just looking for some ideas on What to check next. I have a 93 5.0 lx, mass air, meter, 70mm throttle body, cold air intake. Nothing to major just bolt on stuff. Car had been sitting up for a while, i cranked it and let it run every 2 to 3 months. Started back working on it a couple months ago. Had an idle issue and got that taken care of but it still is feeling sluggish. I have smoke tested it and everything seems fine with the vacuum hoses. Was thinking about changing out the coil and distributor cap, figured i would ask here and see what else to check. I have ran the codes and with it running it kicks out O2 sensor. Im thinking its doing that because i dont have the ones in it after the Catalytic converters (was no place for them when i installed the xpipes 15 years ago. Lol) but i could be wrong about that also idk? any help would be appreciated.