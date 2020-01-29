Running/starting/stalling issue.

Alright, I'm new here. Any input on my issue would be appreciated.



So I bought a 95 mustang GT 5.0 5 speed a few months ago. I'm having an issue with it. Sometimes for a week straight it will start and run perfectly fine then all of a sudden, while driving, It will completely shut down. Will not start back up, sometimes if i wait 20 minutes or so it will turn over, sometimes it wont, then will not run for a few days and then fine again. I have brought it to 2 mechanics and replace 700 dollars in parts and it's not fixed. When i goto turn the key the "check engine light" will turn on while trying to start it, when it does decide to start i will not see that light when turning the key. One mechanic is telling me that no codes have been pulled, leading him to believe it has something to do with the anti theft system. I hear this is a fairly common issue but nobody seems to have the answer for me as to how to fix the problem and not have to worry about it. Also, sometimes when it wont start and I hook jumper cables up to it, it'll turn over. Already replaced the battery, ignition switch, ignition lock, ecu, new wires, plugs, dist. Cap and rotor, cylinoid, and many others. PLEASE HELP!