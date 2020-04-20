Runs great except when it don't

64.5 coupe, generator car, 6cyl 170 automatic. Previous owner intalled manual choke. Has oem distributor, Petronix ignition and flame thrower coil.
Pull the choke all the way out, starts right up and runs great. Push choke half way in, let her warm up, all the way in and off we go. Little 6 cyl just runs great, smooth, no smoke, lousy acceleration but she really tries. Eng temp indicator usually reads about 1/4 up from cold. Everything is fine until I get in stop and go traffic. Sometimes, when setting at a stop light, while idling, the engine stumbles then quites. Starts right back up, some times needs alittle choke but always starts. Seems as if it happens when in alot of stop and go and the eng temp increases just slightly. Never gets to 1/2 between cold and hot, but if it goes past 1/4 is when idle problem occurs. Any ideas as to why ?
 

