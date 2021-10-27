Fox runs great, for 5 minutes

Hello, I have a 91 lx with the 5.0 engine. I took it out of the garage and a few blocks from my house it started to sputter and died. I got it home in my garage and let it sit for an hour. I started it up and it runs smooth for about 5 minutes and then starts to weeze and dies. I'm not a mechanic but I've changed the plugs, wires, coil, cap rotor (it needed these anyway!) the fuel filter, ignition control module and the fuel pressure regulator (it had gas squirting out of it when I pulled the vacuum line off) it has a brand new motorcraft battery too. I checked the fuel pressure when it's running and it's at 37 psi. I did notice that it doesn't maintain pressure in the line when it shuts down, not sure if it is supposed to. the timing is right on. I'm at the end of my "knowledge" and was wondering if anyone here could offer any suggestions. thsnk you in advance! 20200820_151950.jpg 20200820_152351.jpg
 

Very clean car !!!

Grab yourself a Ford EECiv scanner. It plugs in behind the drivers strut tower and will flash or read codes. This will help to point you in a direction.

Screenshot_20211026-231832_Amazon Shopping.jpg


These codes will greatly help us help you.

There are a bunch of things that could cause that issue. There are several connectors that cause issues. Main one is the ignition switch electrical connector on the column. Unplugging it will easily tell you if you have an issue there. It will be melted if it's going bad or the plastic and metal part it plugs into will be loose. Usually it doesn't cause your issue but it's a good thing to check anyway.
 
