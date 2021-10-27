Hello, I have a 91 lx with the 5.0 engine. I took it out of the garage and a few blocks from my house it started to sputter and died. I got it home in my garage and let it sit for an hour. I started it up and it runs smooth for about 5 minutes and then starts to weeze and dies. I'm not a mechanic but I've changed the plugs, wires, coil, cap rotor (it needed these anyway!) the fuel filter, ignition control module and the fuel pressure regulator (it had gas squirting out of it when I pulled the vacuum line off) it has a brand new motorcraft battery too. I checked the fuel pressure when it's running and it's at 37 psi. I did notice that it doesn't maintain pressure in the line when it shuts down, not sure if it is supposed to. the timing is right on. I'm at the end of my "knowledge" and was wondering if anyone here could offer any suggestions. thsnk you in advance!