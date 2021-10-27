Very clean car !!!Grab yourself a Ford EECiv scanner. It plugs in behind the drivers strut tower and will flash or read codes. This will help to point you in a direction.These codes will greatly help us help you.There are a bunch of things that could cause that issue. There are several connectors that cause issues. Main one is the ignition switch electrical connector on the column. Unplugging it will easily tell you if you have an issue there. It will be melted if it's going bad or the plastic and metal part it plugs into will be loose. Usually it doesn't cause your issue but it's a good thing to check anyway.