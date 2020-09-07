runs rough back fires, smells rich, stalls

W

wayneo856

Member
Aug 18, 2020
4
1
13
65
fl
2000 mustnag 3.8 v6 pos hard to explain start up idles great no problem you can drive it around the block and then it will lose power back fire, smell rich, run rough miss fire and have no throttle response,u hit the gas and the tach wont read and it just boggs out ( it acts like a carburetor car thats out of gas ) turn it off set for a minute and then it will run fine for like 3 minutes. and start acting up again..and the longer you drive it the worse it gets till after you stop and sit start it up put in gear it stalls...cost me 75 bucks 2 weeks ago to get towed home one mile.......i've bout had it...brand new fuel tank, new pump new filter .spark plugs and wires... the old tank was full of rust could this have damaged the injectors?? a guy come to look at it said it acts like it the trans going into overdrive mode his ranger is doing the same thing... this dont have an OD
 
Last edited:

