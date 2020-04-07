rusty floor/undercarriage repair advice

hello

65-1/2 6cylinder convertible



the car is by no means a rust bucket but when we pulled up the carpet we see certain areas where rust repair is necessary.

i will try to get some pictures but in general some of the problem areas are separation in certain areas where

the floor meets the inner rockers as well as the floor area under in the drivers foot well.



our objective is to sensibly strengthen and patch any weak areas without going into a big money project.

i figured i would buy particular parts as per my body-mans recommendation and use whats needed



is there anyplace in particular i should look for this kind of sheet metal as reasonable prices?



thanks