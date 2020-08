Is there room for one of these scary names tools? The other options I have used involve either some to a lot of heat from a torch.Liquid Wrench smells worse and works better for me on bolts, but a penetrating oil like PBladter is the right idea.. According to a machinist’s magazine test, the best penetrating fluid is 50/50 mix of transmission fluid and Acetone. I have this in a precision oiler (a craft bottle with a hypodermic tip) for things like this, stuck tuning slides, and plumbing fittings.