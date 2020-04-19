S197 vs sn95 front spindle

C

CobraNav

New Member
Mar 12, 2020
7
0
1
40
Los Angeles, CA
I am building a factory five cobra kit car and have decided to widen the front and rear control arms for better handling characteristics. My understanding is that the front suspension is all based of a mustang II. That being said, I was able to find longer control arms from QA1 that are 1 inch longer and are designed to be for a S197 model when compared to a s95, the geometry is identical with exception to the length. Does that mean the spindles are interchangeable as well???? Does anyone make an aftermarket S197 spindle?

I ask because I am interested in using the bigger break set up from an s197.

Thanks in advance for your assistance.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
K V8 SN95 OR V6 S197 The Welcome Wagon 6
P S197 seats in to a SN95 New Edge 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
C S197 Sn95 Swap 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
Z S197 Vs Sn95 Bullitt Wheel Identify By Eye? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
V Expired 4.6 Built Engine From 2006 Mustang Gt Engine and Power Adder 2
Similar threads
V8 SN95 OR V6 S197
S197 seats in to a SN95 New Edge
S197 Sn95 Swap
S197 Vs Sn95 Bullitt Wheel Identify By Eye?
Expired 4.6 Built Engine From 2006 Mustang Gt
Top Bottom