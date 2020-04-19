S197 vs sn95 front spindle

I am building a factory five cobra kit car and have decided to widen the front and rear control arms for better handling characteristics. My understanding is that the front suspension is all based of a mustang II. That being said, I was able to find longer control arms from QA1 that are 1 inch longer and are designed to be for a S197 model when compared to a s95, the geometry is identical with exception to the length. Does that mean the spindles are interchangeable as well???? Does anyone make an aftermarket S197 spindle?



I ask because I am interested in using the bigger break set up from an s197.



Thanks in advance for your assistance.