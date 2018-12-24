S550 Mustang Based IRS from Technoengines

Hi! We have developed a new irs for the mustang. It is based on s550 components. improved geometry with adjustable toe link. It will be great to work on the track and comfortable on the road. For installation will require a modification of the body, similar to the installation heids IRS. We use energysuspension bushing for easy replacement if necessary. The subframe is assembled from seamless pipes by tig welding. Everything is modeled in the CAD and FEA analyzed to achieve maximum strength with minimum weight. A lot of work has been done and this allows us to get better controllability than when using other solutions. We have just started production and I am looking for people who will be interested in our IRS. We can complete the system for any wheel diameter and used coilovers. If you are interested in this, you can ask me your questions and I will provide you with additional information.