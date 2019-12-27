S550 VS Scat

I’ve only had my 2015 GT for a little over a year now, and as of yet I haven’t taken it to the track. I was curious to see if any of you coyote guys have ran a scat charger or challenger at the strip, stock vs stock or modded. A friend of mine has an R/T and I can pull away from him pretty easily. Right now the only thing that is done to mine is a cat back and a 93 tune, I haven’t driven a scat pack but I’ve been seeing a lot of back and forth about which is quicker. I look forward to hearing from you guys!
 

