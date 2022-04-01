Sadly, we lost an old member

Frederick ‘Fritz’ Thomas Roemer - The Suffolk Times Greenport resident Frederick ‘Fritz’ Thomas Roemer died Oct. 9, 2021, at his home. He was 60 years old. Born June 21, 1961, in Huntington, he was the son of Robert and Jean (Barber) Roemer. He spent his summers in East Marion from the 1960s to the late 1980s and lived in Greenport and East Marion...

I had lost contact with Fritz (65stanger aka The Big Blue Fuzzy Closet Monster) and recently discovered he had passed.For those of you who remember him, he was very likeable and funny.He was a real get out there for his community kind of guy as both a nurse and a fireman.His car was a '65 Coupe, ivy green with a palomino interior and 200 I6.I had brought him an 8" V8 rear years ago when he was upgrading the car to a V8 suspension but retaining the original engine.I remember him battling cancer for years.Rest in Peace Fritz, you are missed.