What would the safe coolant temperature and the get it off the road ASAP temperature be for a 2000 v6 mustang I also have jba shorty headers and I put tru duel flow master 40s with a 3in tube from catalytic converters back? I haven’t been able to get my Temperature gauge to work after the engine swap so I’m going to put a aftermarket temp gauge on and would like to know what temp I should be running and what temp to not let it run at?