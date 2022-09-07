Interior and Upholstery Saleen cruise control compatibility

Can anyone tell me if these parts are compatible?

In my black turbo '91, I'd like to go aftermarket with the steering wheel AND retain cruise control. I love the look of the Momo 'Race' Steering wheel:

1662528310502.png


In fact, I like it so much I've already ordered it. However, the best solution I can find to keep cruise control is to buy 87-89 cruise switches and mount them in the Saleen-style 1987-1989 MUSTANG SVE CRUISE CONTROL SWITCH BRACKET (pic below). However, the Saleen bracket was made for the Momo 'Voloce' and 'Monte Carlo' style wheels, and I just cant tell if it'll fit. I might buy it and have someone with a steadier hand or some machining skills make the grooves to fit this bracket anyways, but I'd like to know if it'll work as-is before I buy.
1662528282788.png


Example in Saleen:

1662528538959.png
 

