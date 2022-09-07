Can anyone tell me if these parts are compatible?In my black turbo '91, I'd like to go aftermarket with the steering wheel AND retain cruise control. I love the look of the Momo 'Race' Steering wheel:In fact, I like it so much I've already ordered it. However, the best solution I can find to keep cruise control is to buy 87-89 cruise switches and mount them in the Saleen-style 1987-1989 MUSTANG SVE CRUISE CONTROL SWITCH BRACKET (pic below). However, the Saleen bracket was made for the Momo 'Voloce' and 'Monte Carlo' style wheels, and I just cant tell if it'll fit. I might buy it and have someone with a steadier hand or some machining skills make the grooves to fit this bracket anyways, but I'd like to know if it'll work as-is before I buy.Example in Saleen: