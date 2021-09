LoL I thought this was a Kenne Bell Only Issue.I think I may have a solution for you:Find a box end wrench that fits the nut (preferably a Chinese throw-away)Cut it so that the end is 1/4" in shorter than the room you have under the intake to turn the wrenchDrill a hole in the cut end and affix a hacksaw blade and handle to itPull hard lefty loosieLots of Liquid Wrench. This assumes that you have no more room than I did to fit any of those 'fancy' wrenches in there.