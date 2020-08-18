Saleen S281 ( Supercharger ) question

md1983
Good Evening,
Can someone please help shed some light on the cost to replace the Supercharger ( that comes stock ) on a 99 -2004 Saleen S281 ?
I am in the Market to purchase one and want to plan for the "Worse case scenario" if the Supercharger was to quit
Also ( total Newbie question ) - If the Super charger does go out, can you still drive the Car ( and just unbolt and remove the Supercharger?
Thanks so much for all of the help and insight
