Hi, I’m currently running saleen Sc rims on my 91 notchback, 17x8 in front with a 255/40/17 and a 17x10 in back with a 275/45/17. I have no clearance or rubbing issues with the current setup, but I want To change the front to a 17x9 but don’t know if that will give me clearance issues. If anyone is running my desired setup, please let me know what tire size you have and whether or not you have any issues with the 17x9 up front. Thanks