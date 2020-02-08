Saleen strips dimensions?

Richard corkum
New Member
-
- Feb 10, 2019
-
- 8
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 51
Does anyone know the dimensions, angle of the saleen strips also letter sizes for windshield and door? Any help wold be appreciated! Trying to replicate.
Attachments
-
2.2 KB Views: 0
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|H
|Help Please on 1999 Saleen front/rear shock/strut replacement
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|2
|9
|Saleen wheels
|What is it Worth?!?!?
|1
|9
|Saleen Sc fitment question
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|3
|B
|Need help with a Saleen wing measurement
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|0
|1992 Mustang lx Saleen Cobra Clone STREET/STRIP PROJECT
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|27