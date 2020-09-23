Sanded right through the metal

ARBOC39

ARBOC39

Advanced Member
Sep 19, 2016
203
123
73
New Hampshire
Never attempted to paint a car the right way. I immediately hit metal using 80 grit, didn't expect that doing it by hand. If I use an orbital sander am I going to create thin spots in the metal with 80 grit? I do want to take my time and do it right, but I don't have a lot of spare time, nights and weekends. Will the bare metal start rusting in-between days working on it? I also keep staring at the word mustang sunken in on the rear bumper, any tricks to sanding that without ruining the sharp edges of the letters?
 

